First Foundation Advisors Lowers Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

First Foundation Advisors lessened its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 239,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,876 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises 0.9% of First Foundation Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $24,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DDFG Inc bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at $839,000. Oak Thistle LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Morton Community Bank increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Community Bank now owns 33,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 10.9% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 69.9% in the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 41,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after buying an additional 17,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PM. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.70.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $125.81 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $127.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.87 and a 200 day moving average of $102.40.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.32% and a net margin of 9.41%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $1,038,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,877,305.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $2,260,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 158,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,906,095.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $1,038,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,877,305.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

