First Foundation Advisors Raises Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,544 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 613 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Intuit were worth $4,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,419 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $760.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $768.00 price objective (up previously from $760.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Intuit from $745.00 to $740.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $720.37.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $615.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $638.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $632.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.24. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $473.56 and a 52 week high of $676.62.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 18.64%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Intuit’s payout ratio is 33.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 27,309 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.16, for a total transaction of $16,198,606.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,524,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,870,020,221.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 27,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.16, for a total value of $16,198,606.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,524,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,870,020,221.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.00, for a total transaction of $628,215.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,308 shares of company stock worth $25,070,676 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.