First Foundation Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,286 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $21,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,325,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $346.12 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $361.23 and its 200 day moving average is $347.19. The stock has a market cap of $91.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $256.01 and a 52-week high of $382.82.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

