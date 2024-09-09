First Foundation Advisors Raises Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $12,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apexium Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 7,864 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 95.5% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tran Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $434,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $170.45 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.23. The company has a market capitalization of $57.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $133.34 and a 12-month high of $175.96.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

