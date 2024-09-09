First Foundation Advisors Sells 26 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

First Foundation Advisors lessened its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $354,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLK stock opened at $866.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $903.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $848.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $811.91.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.96 by $0.40. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.28 earnings per share. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.84%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BLK. UBS Group dropped their target price on BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $920.00 to $945.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $912.00 to $937.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $985.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus raised their target price on BlackRock from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $883.13.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $10,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,832,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total value of $24,833,712.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 353,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,272,703.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $10,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,832,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,042 shares of company stock worth $79,387,117. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

