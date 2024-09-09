Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Bought by Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises about 1.5% of Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 774.1% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 11.2% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 37.6% during the second quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 296,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,145,000 after purchasing an additional 80,970 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 15.9% during the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 15,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Otter Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 10.1% during the second quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 30,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $170.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $97.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $175.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.09.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total value of $3,716,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $25,350,427.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,890 shares of company stock valued at $14,416,687 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $176.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. William Blair upgraded shares of Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.32.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

