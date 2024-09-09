FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV) Sees Large Volume Increase

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 450,059 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 136% from the previous session’s volume of 190,473 shares.The stock last traded at $41.13 and had previously closed at $41.07.

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYGV. Steph & Co. boosted its position in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 91.1% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Triumph Capital Management grew its stake in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth $402,000. Finally, Clear Point Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 2.8% in the first quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter.

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (HYGV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a proprietary fundamental-weighted index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds selected based on value, credit, and liquidity. HYGV was launched on Jul 17, 2018 and is managed by FlexShares.

Featured Stories

