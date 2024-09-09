Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.26 and last traded at $25.29. Approximately 1,253,849 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 3,307,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.16.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FL. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Foot Locker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays raised shares of Foot Locker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Foot Locker from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.40.

Insider Activity

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.44.

In related news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $49,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,402,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,137,413.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 787,566 shares of company stock worth $26,090,866. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FL. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 326.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 921,273 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $26,256,000 after buying an additional 705,237 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth $21,238,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Foot Locker by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,900,439 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $72,279,000 after purchasing an additional 557,489 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,005,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its position in Foot Locker by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 752,320 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $21,441,000 after purchasing an additional 264,598 shares during the last quarter.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

