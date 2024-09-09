Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Up 0.6%

Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) were up 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.68 and last traded at $10.64. Approximately 9,703,216 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 54,052,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.58.

F has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.48.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in F. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,349,276 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $71,039,000 after purchasing an additional 59,082 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 17,124 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 14,750 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,812,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 155,951 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 13,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

