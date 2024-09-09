Fortescue (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $21.50

Fortescue Ltd (OTCMKTS:FSUGY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.50 and last traded at $21.76, with a volume of 269589 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.62.

Fortescue Trading Down 3.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.09 and a 200 day moving average of $30.60.

Get Fortescue alerts:

Fortescue Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.1851 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th.

Fortescue Company Profile

Fortescue Ltd engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It explores for copper, gold, and lithium deposits; and rare earth elements. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail, Kings Valley, and Queens Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortescue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortescue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.