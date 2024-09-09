Fox Hill Wealth Management Buys 1,064 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Fox Hill Wealth Management increased its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Fox Hill Wealth Management’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in NiSource in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in NiSource in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in NiSource in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

NiSource stock opened at $33.20 on Monday. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $22.86 and a one year high of $33.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.19 and its 200 day moving average is $28.97. The firm has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.51.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. NiSource had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.28%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NI shares. Barclays lifted their price target on NiSource from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Mizuho started coverage on NiSource in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NiSource from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NiSource has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

