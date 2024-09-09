Fox Hill Wealth Management Cuts Stake in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Fox Hill Wealth Management reduced its stake in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Free Report) by 81.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,615 shares during the period. Fox Hill Wealth Management owned approximately 0.05% of ProShares Short QQQ worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSQ. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 0.9% during the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 53,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 72,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Finally, Hedges Asset Management LLC raised its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 1.1% during the first quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 288,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

ProShares Short QQQ Price Performance

Shares of PSQ opened at $43.51 on Monday. ProShares Short QQQ has a twelve month low of $38.62 and a twelve month high of $57.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.92.

ProShares Short QQQ Profile

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

