Fox Hill Wealth Management Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Fox Hill Wealth Management boosted its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Fox Hill Wealth Management’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WEC. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $983,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.77.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $93.65 on Monday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.13 and a fifty-two week high of $95.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.80.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In other news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 350 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $31,412.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,377 shares in the company, valued at $213,335.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 350 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $31,412.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,377 shares in the company, valued at $213,335.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,362 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total transaction of $120,918.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,796.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,702 shares of company stock worth $1,078,058 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.