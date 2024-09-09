Fox Hill Wealth Management Increases Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Fox Hill Wealth Management boosted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 245.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,715 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Fox Hill Wealth Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 1,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 2.3% in the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.93.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $200.74 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $135.87 and a 52 week high of $205.95. The firm has a market cap of $184.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 75.65%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

