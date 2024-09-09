Fox Hill Wealth Management Increases Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Fox Hill Wealth Management lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,695 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Fox Hill Wealth Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,280 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 4.8% in the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,531 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. DDFG Inc increased its position in shares of Walmart by 10.5% in the second quarter. DDFG Inc now owns 7,738 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 34,153 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $76.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $616.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.48. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $77.81.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,375,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total value of $182,823,328.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 619,646,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,687,998,026.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,375,563 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total transaction of $182,823,328.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 619,646,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,687,998,026.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 1,244,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $82,910,840.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 633,518,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,211,325,061.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,510,437 shares of company stock valued at $487,759,176. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Walmart from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Walmart from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.99.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

