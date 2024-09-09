Fox Hill Wealth Management Trims Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Fox Hill Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,354 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 2.8% of Fox Hill Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Fox Hill Wealth Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 266.7% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 346.2% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Adobe in the second quarter worth about $39,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Adobe from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $570.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $554.00 to $529.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target (down from $680.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $605.52.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total value of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,897.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total value of $13,602,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,576,802.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total value of $138,734.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,897.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,523 shares of company stock valued at $14,994,277 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE opened at $563.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.82 billion, a PE ratio of 50.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $553.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $519.08. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.97 and a 1 year high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

