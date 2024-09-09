Fox Hill Wealth Management Trims Stock Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Fox Hill Wealth Management decreased its stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 73.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,448 shares during the quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,004,000 after buying an additional 9,191 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $996,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

Toyota Motor Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of Toyota Motor stock opened at $177.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Toyota Motor Co. has a twelve month low of $159.04 and a twelve month high of $255.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $189.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.07.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $2.34. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $75.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

