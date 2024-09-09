Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM) Sets New 12-Month High at $53.76

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.76 and last traded at $53.33, with a volume of 62821 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.05.

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $642.63 million, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.83 and a 200 day moving average of $52.01.

Institutional Trading of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 65,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 11,870 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $498,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $652,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 90,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period.

About Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

