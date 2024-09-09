Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Hits New 52-Week High at $95.16

Shares of Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $95.16 and last traded at $94.89, with a volume of 43739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.25.

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.12 and its 200 day moving average is $76.96. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.04.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $450.72 million for the quarter. Freedom had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.32%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRHC. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Freedom in the first quarter worth $426,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Freedom during the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Freedom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Freedom by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 8,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Freedom by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, retail banking, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. It offers retail brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; margin lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; investment research services; and commercial banking services, including payment cards, digital mortgages, and digital business and digital auto loans, as well as Freedom Box, a package of payment acquiring services.

