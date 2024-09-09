Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Hits New 52-Week High at $95.16

Shares of Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $95.16 and last traded at $94.89, with a volume of 43739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.25.
Freedom Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.12 and its 200 day moving average is $76.96. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.04.
Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $450.72 million for the quarter. Freedom had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.32%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Freedom
Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, retail banking, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. It offers retail brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; margin lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; investment research services; and commercial banking services, including payment cards, digital mortgages, and digital business and digital auto loans, as well as Freedom Box, a package of payment acquiring services.
