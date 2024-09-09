Freemont Management S.A. Acquires Shares of 22,000 Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,000. Dollar Tree accounts for about 1.1% of Freemont Management S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dorsal Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at $35,512,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Dollar Tree by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,881,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,356,000 after acquiring an additional 73,588 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 146,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,826,000 after purchasing an additional 70,478 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

DLTR traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.31. 203,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,060,722. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.49, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.88. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.81 and a 52 week high of $151.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.85 and a 200 day moving average of $114.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $87,314.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on DLTR. Citigroup lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $128.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital downgraded Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.