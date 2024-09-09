Freemont Management S.A. Acquires Shares of 6,300 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,300 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Apexium Financial LP lifted its position in Tesla by 736.8% in the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 24,954 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 21,972 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 183,297 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $45,546,000 after acquiring an additional 6,575 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,222 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,941,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday. KGI Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $236.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.21.

Tesla Stock Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $7.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $217.87. 11,473,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,000,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.91. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $278.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $224.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.59. The company has a market capitalization of $696.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 2.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

