Freemont Management S.A. Cuts Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Freemont Management S.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the quarter. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% in the second quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% in the second quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% during the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TMO. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $632.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $648.00 to $658.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $630.41.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of TMO stock traded up $5.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $616.95. The company had a trading volume of 32,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $584.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $578.38. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.60 and a 52-week high of $622.30. The stock has a market cap of $235.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.78.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total value of $180,255.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,747,403.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total transaction of $180,255.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,747,403.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total value of $525,485.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,408.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,084 shares of company stock worth $14,094,292. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.