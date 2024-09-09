Freemont Management S.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Freemont Management S.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,400 shares during the quarter. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth $279,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 112,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,064,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,532,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:ROK traded up $5.14 on Monday, reaching $260.82. 27,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,419. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $242.81 and a 52-week high of $312.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $266.42 and a 200-day moving average of $271.48.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.63. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 34.09%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.78, for a total transaction of $133,995.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,554.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ROK. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.80.

Read Our Latest Report on Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.