Fusion Antibodies plc (LON:FAB) Insider Richard John Buick Purchases 94,825 Shares

Fusion Antibodies plc (LON:FAB – Get Free Report) insider Richard John Buick bought 94,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £2,844.75 ($3,740.63).
Fusion Antibodies Stock Up 0.6 %
Fusion Antibodies stock traded up GBX 0.02 ($0.00) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 3.22 ($0.04). The stock had a trading volume of 725,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,763. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. Fusion Antibodies plc has a 12 month low of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 9.50 ($0.12). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3.51. The company has a market capitalization of £3.07 million, a P/E ratio of -82.50 and a beta of 0.48.
Fusion Antibodies Company Profile
