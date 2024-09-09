Fusion Antibodies plc (LON:FAB) Insider Richard John Buick Purchases 94,825 Shares

Fusion Antibodies plc (LON:FAB – Get Free Report) insider Richard John Buick bought 94,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £2,844.75 ($3,740.63).

Fusion Antibodies Stock Up 0.6 %

Fusion Antibodies stock traded up GBX 0.02 ($0.00) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 3.22 ($0.04). The stock had a trading volume of 725,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,763. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. Fusion Antibodies plc has a 12 month low of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 9.50 ($0.12). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3.51. The company has a market capitalization of £3.07 million, a P/E ratio of -82.50 and a beta of 0.48.

Fusion Antibodies Company Profile

Fusion Antibodies plc, a contract research organization, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of recombinant proteins and antibodies primarily for cancer and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers monoclonal antibody discovery and development, antibody sequencing, antibody engineering, antibody humanization and rational affinity maturation platform, recombinant protein expression, and stable cell line development and cGMP scale up services.

