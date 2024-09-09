Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush cut their price target on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Genuine Parts from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.14.

GPC stock opened at $134.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $126.35 and a twelve month high of $164.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.13.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.15). Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. Genuine Parts's revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,029,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $281,078,000 after purchasing an additional 431,623 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 13,732.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,566,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $216,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,149 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,643,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,368,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $189,296,000 after acquiring an additional 239,858 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 980,184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $135,579,000 after acquiring an additional 223,712 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

