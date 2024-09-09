George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Senior Officer Richard Dufresne Sells 5,000 Shares

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$221.48, for a total value of C$1,107,420.50.

Richard Dufresne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$218.51, for a total transaction of C$1,092,546.00.

On Friday, August 30th, Richard Dufresne sold 2,700 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$218.89, for a total transaction of C$591,000.03.

George Weston Price Performance

George Weston stock traded up C$0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$221.71. The company had a trading volume of 131,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,685. George Weston Limited has a 12-month low of C$144.41 and a 12-month high of C$224.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$212.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$195.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.42.

George Weston Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. George Weston’s payout ratio is currently 36.90%.

WN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on George Weston from C$196.00 to C$220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Securities dropped their target price on George Weston from C$246.00 to C$242.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. CIBC lifted their price target on George Weston from C$235.00 to C$254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on George Weston from C$212.00 to C$232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$229.67.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

