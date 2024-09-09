Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Leerink Partners

Investment analysts at Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Leerink Partners’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 64.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on GERN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Geron to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Geron in a report on Monday, June 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Geron in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Geron from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.06.

Get Geron alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GERN

Geron Stock Down 0.7 %

GERN stock opened at $4.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Geron has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $5.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.88.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Geron had a negative net margin of 15,990.68% and a negative return on equity of 73.79%. The firm had revenue of $0.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Geron’s revenue for the quarter was up 2941.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Geron will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Geron news, COO Andrew J. Grethlein sold 674,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total value of $3,075,026.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Geron

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Geron by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,869,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,569,000 after buying an additional 1,304,713 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Geron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,185,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Geron by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 16,837,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,389,000 after purchasing an additional 9,342,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Geron by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,842,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,108,000 after purchasing an additional 208,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Geron during the first quarter worth $8,250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Geron Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.