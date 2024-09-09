Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.57 and last traded at $4.51. Approximately 2,036,625 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 10,935,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GERN. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Geron in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Geron in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on Geron in a report on Monday, June 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Geron to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Geron in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.06.

Geron Stock Up 4.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.56 and a 200 day moving average of $3.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $0.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.34 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 15,990.68% and a negative return on equity of 73.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2941.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Geron Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Geron news, COO Andrew J. Grethlein sold 674,348 shares of Geron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total transaction of $3,075,026.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Geron by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 210,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 25,959 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Geron by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,237,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after buying an additional 204,765 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Geron by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 13,596 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Geron by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,842,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,108,000 after buying an additional 208,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Geron by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 714,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 196,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

