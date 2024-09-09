GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL) Senior Officer Sells C$2,408,604.94 in Stock

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jonathan Lucas (Luke) Pelosi sold 43,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.83, for a total transaction of C$2,408,604.94.

Shares of TSE GFL traded down C$0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching C$53.97. The company had a trading volume of 191,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,980. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.69. GFL Environmental Inc. has a twelve month low of C$36.56 and a twelve month high of C$59.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$54.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$49.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.68 billion, a PE ratio of -26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.06.

GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.06 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative return on equity of 9.83% and a negative net margin of 8.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 1.0627843 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is -3.90%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut GFL Environmental from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

