Gillian Elcock Acquires 4,390 Shares of STS Global Income & Growth Trust (LON:STS) Stock

STS Global Income & Growth Trust (LON:STS – Get Free Report) insider Gillian Elcock bought 4,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 228 ($3.00) per share, for a total transaction of £10,009.20 ($13,161.34).
STS Global Income & Growth Trust Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of LON STS opened at GBX 226 ($2.97) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £293.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,045.45 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 220.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 219.09. STS Global Income & Growth Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 207 ($2.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 229 ($3.01).
About STS Global Income & Growth Trust
