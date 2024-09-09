Glennon Small Companies Ltd (GC1PA) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 10th

Glennon Small Companies Ltd (ASX:GC1PA – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, September 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Sunday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th.
Glennon Small Companies Price Performance
Glennon Small Companies Company Profile
Glennon Small Companies Ltd is based in Australia.
