Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Hits New 52-Week High at $7.28

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.28 and last traded at $7.26, with a volume of 85841 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GBTG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Global Business Travel Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Global Business Travel Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Global Business Travel Group Trading Up 4.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.29.

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Global Business Travel Group had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $625.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.97 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global Business Travel Group, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Business Travel Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 1,116.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,007,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,652,000 after acquiring an additional 925,018 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 971,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after acquiring an additional 10,446 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 770,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 228,149 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,383,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 419.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 116,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Global Business Travel Group Company Profile

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers, such as airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.

Further Reading

