GMS (NYSE:GMS) PT Lowered to $80.00 at Barclays

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $81.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on GMS. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of GMS from $105.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on GMS from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on GMS from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Stephens lowered their price objective on GMS from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of GMS from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.63.

Shares of GMS stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.84. 41,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,627. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.68. GMS has a 12 month low of $56.58 and a 12 month high of $101.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.31.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.21). GMS had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. GMS’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that GMS will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

In other GMS news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $713,528.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,804.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of GMS by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in GMS by 37.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GMS in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in GMS by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GMS during the first quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

