Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Gold Resource from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Gold Resource Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of GORO opened at $0.34 on Friday. Gold Resource has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $0.71. The firm has a market cap of $30.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.41.

Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Gold Resource had a negative net margin of 51.93% and a negative return on equity of 27.52%. The business had revenue of $20.78 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gold Resource will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Gold Resource

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GORO. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 14.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,441,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 312,765 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Gold Resource by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,496,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 95,300 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Gold Resource during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal assets are the 100% owned Don David gold mine and Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

