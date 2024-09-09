Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Gold Resource from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gold Resource
Gold Resource Trading Down 3.9 %
Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Gold Resource had a negative net margin of 51.93% and a negative return on equity of 27.52%. The business had revenue of $20.78 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gold Resource will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Gold Resource
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GORO. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 14.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,441,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 312,765 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Gold Resource by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,496,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 95,300 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Gold Resource during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Gold Resource
Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal assets are the 100% owned Don David gold mine and Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Gold Resource
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- GE Vernova’s Rally Could Continue as Wind Business Gains Ground
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- DraftKings vs. DoubleDown: Growth in the Online Gambling Boom
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Join UiPath’s AI Surge and Catch the Coming Stock Price Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Gold Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.