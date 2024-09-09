Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the shipping company on Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th.
Golden Ocean Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 115.4% annually over the last three years. Golden Ocean Group has a payout ratio of 71.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Golden Ocean Group to earn $1.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.0%.
Golden Ocean Group Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of Golden Ocean Group stock opened at $11.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.18. Golden Ocean Group has a 52-week low of $7.09 and a 52-week high of $15.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.00.
About Golden Ocean Group
Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. The company's dry bulk vessels comprise Newcastlemax, Capesize, and Panamax vessels operating in the spot and time charter markets. It also transports a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.
