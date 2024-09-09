Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Stock Holdings Increased by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,118,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,190 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of First Foundation Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $37,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 24,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 15,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 24,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 35,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GSIE opened at $34.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.80. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $28.51 and a twelve month high of $36.05.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

