Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $8.70

Shares of Greencore Group plc (OTCMKTS:GNCGY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.70 and last traded at $8.70, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.70.
Greencore Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.67 and its 200 day moving average is $7.11.
About Greencore Group
Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells convenience food products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company offers sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Greencore Group
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Why Block’s Key Components Make It a Solid Investment Choice
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Is Applied Digital’s Stock Set to Surge With NVIDIA’s Backing?
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- 4 Reasons to Consider Adding General Mills to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Greencore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.