Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. stock opened at $258.10 on Thursday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a one year low of $165.00 and a one year high of $357.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $9.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $3.96. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 49.57%. The business had revenue of $357.51 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 22.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASR. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 227.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 118 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 313 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. 10.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

