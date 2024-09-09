Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance
Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. stock opened at $258.10 on Thursday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a one year low of $165.00 and a one year high of $357.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $9.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $3.96. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 49.57%. The business had revenue of $357.51 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 22.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.
About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.
