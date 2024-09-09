Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Price Target Raised to $165.00

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $123.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential downside of 1.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GWRE. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.69.

Guidewire Software stock traded up $5.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $167.64. The company had a trading volume of 340,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,405. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,286.59 and a beta of 1.18. Guidewire Software has a 1-year low of $85.15 and a 1-year high of $171.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.20.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $751,002.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 239,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,261,750.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total transaction of $751,002.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,793 shares in the company, valued at $32,261,750.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.12, for a total value of $187,812.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,361,469.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,782,775 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,134,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $949,430,000 after acquiring an additional 67,439 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,874,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,513,000 after purchasing an additional 115,600 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,747,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,832,000 after purchasing an additional 516,942 shares during the last quarter. Linonia Partnership LP raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.4% in the second quarter. Linonia Partnership LP now owns 2,395,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,329,000 after buying an additional 185,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 23.4% in the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,270,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,323,000 after buying an additional 240,622 shares during the last quarter.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

