Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Sets New 1-Year High at $161.18

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $161.18 and last traded at $159.81, with a volume of 203893 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $145.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLNE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.20.

Hamilton Lane Trading Up 9.8 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 43.31 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.41. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 34.36%. The company had revenue of $196.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hamilton Lane

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLNE. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Hamilton Lane by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 287,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,558,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 544,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,740,000 after buying an additional 22,832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

