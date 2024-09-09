Harrington Investments INC Acquires 2,020 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Harrington Investments INC grew its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 38.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,274 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Target during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP bought a new position in Target during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TGT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Target from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Target from $209.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Target from $147.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.68.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total value of $153,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,173.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at $48,210,768.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total transaction of $153,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,173.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Trading Down 0.4 %

TGT stock opened at $151.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.24. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $25.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.19 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 33.10%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.28%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

