Harrington Investments INC Has $3.13 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Harrington Investments INC cut its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,198 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up approximately 1.8% of Harrington Investments INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total value of $61,457,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,316,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,790,023.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total value of $61,457,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,316,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,790,023.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $6,660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,600 shares of company stock worth $68,330,400 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $372.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Stryker from $360.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Stryker from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Stryker from $392.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Stryker

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK opened at $358.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $339.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $341.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.91. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $249.98 and a 52 week high of $364.36.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.