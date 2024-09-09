HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on HashiCorp in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.08.

Get HashiCorp alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on HCP

HashiCorp Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ HCP opened at $33.65 on Friday. HashiCorp has a 52-week low of $18.91 and a 52-week high of $34.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.05 and a beta of 1.25.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 10.60% and a negative net margin of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $165.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that HashiCorp will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sigal Zarmi sold 975 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $32,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,545.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 18,271 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $607,693.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,721,195.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sigal Zarmi sold 975 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $32,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,545.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 392,820 shares of company stock worth $13,170,134. Company insiders own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of HashiCorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in HashiCorp by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in HashiCorp by 12,888.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in HashiCorp by 9,736.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in HashiCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HashiCorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HashiCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HashiCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.