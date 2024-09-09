HC Wainwright Raises Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Price Target to $50.00

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) had its price objective raised by HC Wainwright from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $37.00 target price (down from $39.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLL opened at $37.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.38. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $20.95 and a 52-week high of $40.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $145.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.94 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 107.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 19,248 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $737,198.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,602,166.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at about $523,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 57.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 303,870 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,785,000 after acquiring an additional 110,499 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 346.3% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 39,596 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 30,723 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 13,296 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

