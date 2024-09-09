HCR Wealth Advisors Acquires 261 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ping Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,151,000. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 101,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,556,000 after buying an additional 8,178 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 45,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,183,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 33,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 162.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $207.90 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.39. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $228.63.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

