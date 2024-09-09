HCR Wealth Advisors Boosts Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

HCR Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,872.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 617,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,060,000 after purchasing an additional 586,170 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 400.3% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 315,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,126,000 after purchasing an additional 252,150 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 72.7% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 213,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,556,000 after buying an additional 89,727 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 728.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,005,000 after buying an additional 64,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 230,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,970,000 after purchasing an additional 58,877 shares in the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $131.21 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.17. The firm has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $134.39.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

