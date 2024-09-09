HCR Wealth Advisors Has $381,000 Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

HCR Wealth Advisors grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 12,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 44.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 8.6% in the second quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 35.0% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 57,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 14,873 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 57,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on MKC. Citigroup raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 199,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,944,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

NYSE MKC opened at $82.88 on Monday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $59.13 and a 1-year high of $83.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.06 and a 200-day moving average of $73.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.76.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 61.31%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.