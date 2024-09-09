HCR Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEI. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $319,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

IEI opened at $119.66 on Monday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $111.45 and a one year high of $119.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.87.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.3197 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

