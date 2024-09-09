HCR Wealth Advisors Purchases 175 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $396.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.79.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $360.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $357.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.97. The company has a market cap of $357.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.