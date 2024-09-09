HCR Wealth Advisors Purchases 537 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for 0.7% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $448.69 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $472.43 and a 200 day moving average of $456.33. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $342.35 and a 1-year high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.7615 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

